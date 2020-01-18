Epic Fam Jam: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Attend India's Biggest Fan Festival

Make collab videos with superstars, attend a live concert and party with viral stars at this unique event presented by Qyuki and Paytm Insider on Jan 19, 2020, JioWorld Garden, Mumbai

1) Meet and Collaborate with Internet's Biggest Internet Stars: Epic Fam Jam brings together the biggest superstars of Instagram and TikTok into the real world for their fans to meet them, engage with them and watch them perform live. This is the first time such an event has been curated for these new-age sensations, some of whom have higher engagement than the biggest Bollywood stars. At Epic Fam Jam, you can book a ticket to meet and collaborate with super influencers such as Team 07's Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Awez-Nagma, Siddharth-Avneet and Teentigada's Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey and Bhavin Bhanushali.

2) The Live Concert at Epic Fam Jam to Feature Performances By 50 Viral Artists

You cannot miss the captivating live concert at Epic Fam Jam which will feature performances by a power-packed line-up of digital stars and popular rock stars such as Gajendra Verma (of "Tera Ghata" fame), viral sensation Shraddha Sharma, Emmy Award-nominated dance group Kings United, and many more. Hosted by popular anchor Sahil Khattar, the show will offer fans three hours of pure entertainment by over 50 viral artists who will present their unique song and dance acts.

3) Get A Chance To Become The Next Sensation on Instagram and TikTok

If you're a content creator, Epic Fam Jam is the place for you to be. Held at the expansive JioWorld Garden in Mumbai, the festival offers both budding and popular influencers the right space and the vibe to create viral content, be it trending videos or quirky collabs. You can also attend fan chat sessions conducted by India's leading content creators who will share their content hacks and pro tips. Expect several selfie zones where you can click pictures and Boomerangs and make collab videos with your friends.

4) Check Out Installations by Instagram and be on the Cover of Rolling Stone India

At Epic Fam Jam, there is something for every kind of fan. Fans can immerse themselves in amazing installations and engagement zones by Instagram. If you upload and share cool content with the hashtag #BornOnInstagram, you can win free tickets to superstar meet-and-greets and passes to the Epic After Party.

If you have ever dreamt of being on the cover of a magazine, at Epic Fam Jam, you can turn that dream into reality at the incredible installation by Rolling Stone India.

That's not all -- popular Internet portal Miss Malini will be spreading its famous good vibes as the Positivity Partner at Epic Fam Jam, while Radio City and MTV India (who are the official radio and broadcast partners, respectively) will ensure all the action from festival is captured in its full glory. Don't forget to stop by at all these different engagement zones.

5) Hang Out With Internet Superstars at Epic After Party

'Epic After Party' is the exclusive bash of Epic Fam Jam where India's biggest digital superstars will chill out with their biggest super fans. This is the first time fans will get up, close and personal with their favourite Instagram and TikTok stars. Attendees can also enjoy an immersive experience with exciting selfie booths, amazing music and loads of entertainment.

