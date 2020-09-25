Erica Fernandes And Harshad Chopda To Feature In A Music Video?
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes and Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda are two most-loved celebrities in television industry. The two had appeared together in an awards ceremony and ever since then, fans want the duo to collaborate together for a project. Recently, Erica shared a picture and wrote that something interesting is coming up and asked fans to guess the same. Many of them guessed the person with Erica to be Harshad. There is also a buzz that the duo will be seen in a music video. In fact, fans have already started trending the hashtag of the duo #EriShad! Take a look at a few comments.
@Marathii_Mulgi
"I think #HarshadChopda and #EricaFernandes are collaborating for music video. The guy in her story is looks like Harshad. i can identify harshad from his accessories. #EriShad."
@entesar112
"Seeing #HarshadChopda and #EricaFernandes together was A Dream And I can't believe that The Dream is coming true. I just hope that the Music Video does justice to them and I hope A good producer cast them together for a good project with good script. #EriShad."
Priya
"Harshad and Erica in a music video this seems surreal. Congratulations #HarshadChopda #EricaFernandes fans we will get to see HC/ EriShad after so long. Our efforts to get erishad in a new project paid off. Reposting this picture of #erishad when I met them credit me if reposted."
@Life_Is_Dutiful
"When I saw #HarshadChopda and #EricaFernandes photoshoot pics from AVTA, like almost everyone I loved their chemistry and wished to see them together onscreen. Glad all our wishes of seeing them together got fulfilled. Can't wait to see them in the music video."
@LilMsSunshinex
"A music video having these two gorgeous humans, with a Goa backdrop and rendered by Rahul Jain ... ARE YOU KIDDING ME? 🤤🤤🤤❤️❤️. Manifestation is some real shit, like oh my god! ✨#HarshadChopda | #EricaFernandes."
(Social media posts are not edited)
(Images Source: Twitter)
