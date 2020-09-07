IT’S OFFICIAL! Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 To Go Off Air Next Month

The fate of Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has led to a lot of media speculation these past few weeks. There were several unofficial reports that the show’s future was unclear what with the rumours of several of its cast members planning on bidding adieu to the show.

And now, it’s just been confirmed that the Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan starrer love story will indeed go off air on October 3. A source close to the development told SpotBoyE, "The producers have decided to shoot the shows on the last day of October 3. The team has been informed about the channel's decision and it has come as a shock to many who were still believing in the show's fate. A wave of sadness has hit the sets as last day is announced as they were hoping the show will go on"

Another insider was quoted by the Mumbai Mirror as saying, “Ekta made several attempts to convince Parth to stay on, but he just wouldn’t budge. She thinks that replacing him might break the show’s connection with the audience. So yes, the curtains will come down on KZK on October 3. It will make way for a new fiction show.”

For the unversed, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 began its small screen journey on September 25, 2018. The super successful reboot of Ekta Kapoor's show managed to win audience hearts and be on top of the TRP charts throughout its 2-year run.

However, post lockdown, when the show began its shoot, lead star Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19. He then decided to opt-out from the show to attend to his health lead the makers to shut down the show.

