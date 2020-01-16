Erica Fernandes Breaks Up With Parth Samthaan; Mystery Man In The Actress' Life Revealed!

Of late, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes had been in news for her personal life. The actress was linked to her co-star Parth Samthaan. Recently, she surprised fans by sharing a post in which she hinted about special someone in her life. Many of them felt that Erica is engaged and asked her as to who's the special someone in her life on social media. A few Kasautii fans guessed it to be Parth as the duo had patched up recently. But as per Spotboye report, the mystery man in Erica's life is not Parth but someone else!

For the uninitiated, a few months ago, Erica had apparently parted ways with Parth as she was irked with the actor's philandering ways. But later the duo reunited as she wanted to give their relationship a second chance. As per the entertainment portal's report, Erica has yet again parted ways. The report further suggested that the mystery man in the actress' life is not from the entertainment industry!

A few days ago, Erica shared a post on Instagram in which she gave a sneak peek about her personal life. The post had a picture in which she was apparently seen holding her lover's hand and wearing a ring that has the alphabet 'E' written on it. She also clarified that she is not engaged. When the actress was asked about the engagement rumours she clarified that it was just a general post about her personal life and space.

Regarding her post, Erica told TOI, "When I put up the post, I didn't think too much as honestly this was just a general post about my personal life and space. A lot of people think I am very secretive in certain aspects, but that is not true, as I prefer being more private about my personal life. So, today I just thought of opening up a bit more to people so that they can know a little more information about my own space. But again not too much. So for now this small sneak peak is more than enough from my side."

Also Read: Erica Fernandes Is In Love! Is The Actress Engaged? Who Is The Mystery Man?