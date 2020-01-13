Erica Fernandes Is In Love! Is The Actress Engaged? Who Is The Mystery Man?

Erica's Cryptic Post

Although the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress clarified that she is not engaged, her post has made people wonder as to who is the mystery guy in her life! Erica captioned the picture, "When I'm with you , i act different , in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more ☺️, i always laugh more 🤣 With you i can drop the fake smile 🙂 (if any) and put on a real one 😊👀. I don't feel hurt or alone when I'm with you instead i feel safe and loved 🥰You're easy to talk to and you listen to me ."

Is Erica Engaged?

She further wrote, "I don't feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you're not pretending. I really appreciate what you've done and continue to do .coz with you I'm different I'm happy 🧿#us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged."

Ekta & Sonyaa's Comments

Kasautii's producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Sonyaa Ayodhya, who recently got married, commented on Erica's post. Ekta wrote, "Waaaahhhhhhh❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Sonyaa commented, "Kisses and hugs xoxo ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Who Is The Mystery Man?

As soon as she shared the picture, many fans asked her as to who is the guy. A user wrote, "With whom ??? Plz tell us," another user commented, "Eri don't create suspense plzz tell who is it??💞....or ur kidding 😅."

Erica Was Linked To Shaheer & Parth

For the uninitiated, Erica was previously linked to her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Shaheer Sheikh and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan. But in both the cases the actress denied dating the actors. Recently, Parth also clarified that he was never in a relationship with her. He had said that ‘they are great friends and have a lot of fun together on the set, hang out and party together'.

(Social media comments are not edited)

Actress Clears Air About Special Someone In Her Life

Meanwhile, when the actress was asked about her post, she told TOI, "When I put up the post, I didn't think too much as honestly this was just a general post about my personal life and space. A lot of people think I am very secretive in certain aspects, but that is not true, as I prefer being more private about my personal life. So, today I just thought of opening up a bit more to people so that they can know a little more information about my own space. But again not too much. So for now this small sneak peak is more than enough from my side."