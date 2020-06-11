    For Quick Alerts
      Erica Fernandes Reacts To Non-Payment Of Dues; Says Even She Didn’t Get Payments In Initial Months

      Soon the television industry will resume shooting. While many of them are happy about it, a few actresses like Saumya Tandon and Erica Fernandes had recently expressed their concern over resuming shooting amidst the increasing danger and spread of Coronavirus. Now, Erica has opened up on non-payment of dues. The actress revealed that everyone was stuck in the initial few months and even she did not receive payments!

      Erica was quote by Pinkvilla as saying, "If you go to see, everyone was stuck in the initial few months. I did not receive payments so I could not do payments. So, that is the case with everyone else because nobody was receiving payments to give. I also had to make a few payments too but I was not able to because I had no funds. That was the same case with producers, they did not have it initially but once they had, they gave us."

      Regarding many people dealing with financial crunches and many celebrities coming forward to offer financial help and make donation to various organisations, the actress said that she has big trust issues when it comes to giving money to an organisation or anything as she doesn't know if the it is reaching the needy people or not.

      She feels that, instead of donating to the organisations, people can help needy ones around them with food, money or other basic necessities. She further added, "You can buy some groceries and give them to your watchman, he is there, working for you day in and day out. Even if you're making a meal, just make some extra roti and sabji, pack it and give it to the person in need around your vicinity and your area. With this, at least you will know that it is going to the right person. This is something that I believe in, people who want to donate money can surely go forward, this is my personal view."

      Meanwhile, the actors will soon resume shooting when asked if Erica is ready for shooting, she said that she is really not keen on shooting as of now, as the virus is not under control and is spreading rapidly. She admitted that she is scared of the situation. When told that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 won't work without Prerna, as she is main pillar of the show, and if she is still in dilemma about shooting, she said, "I am in a big big dilemma."

      Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
