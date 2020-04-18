Erica Fernandes Reveals How She & Parth Were Sleep-Deprived & Kept Laughing When They First Met!

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, who play the role of iconic characters, Prerna and Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, became an instant hit jodi among the audiences. Although, there were reports that the two are dating, they always maintained that they are 'good friends'. Recently, Erica recalled the moment when she and Parth first met.

The actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "For the first time we met each other at the mock test. Parth had a jet lag as he had returned from the US and I had also returned from a trip and came there directly from airport. We were sleep-deprived and dead tired. We were shooting till late night and just kept laughing. We had gone crazy and others were wondering 'What's wrong with them?' We looked like two mad people talking to each other."

Erica also revealed that she even asked Parth as to why he is so quiet and if he has friends.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress further added, "Actually the first time I spoke to him and we properly met, I asked him, 'Why are you like this? I mean tum aise hi ho...Tumhare frnds bhi hai...?' He then went serious and said 'Yes, I have friends' And I was like 'Then why are you so quite?'. So ya, that was our first meet. It was our natural ice-breaker. We also did a photoshoot together."

Erica also revealed during the chat that she is watching the re-run and said that she used to recall what went behind the scenes - especially the aarti and dupatta scenes. The actress revealed that she and Parth had to hold aarti (stand) that weighed 5 kg and they shot for two days as they took a lot of shots from different angles. It was like a work out for them.

