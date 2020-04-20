Erica Fernandes Says Link-Up Rumours With Parth Samthaan Bother Their Personal Lives

Erica Fernandes' personal life has always been in the news. When the actress did Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, she was linked with her co-star, Shaheer Sheikh and now, when she is doing Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, she is being linked with Parth Samthaan. Erica and Parth have time and again clarified that they are 'just friends'. Recently, when the Kasautii actress was asked about the link-up rumours with Parth, she said it bothers their personal lives.

When asked if the dating rumours affects her bond with Parth, she told ETimes TV, "No, not with Parth. But see, he has a different life and when link-up rumours happen, it is going to affect our personal lives. But now I think I have made it clear and it is under control."

Erica and Parth play the iconic roles of Prerna and Anurag on the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The duo became an instant hit jodi among the audiences, who have nicknamed them as AnuPra (amalgamation of screen names) and PaRica (amalgamation of real names).

Recently, Parth had also shared a rehearsal video in which he was seen romantically dancing with Erica Fernandes to Shah Rukh Khan's song, 'Mere Naam Tu' from Fan. He captioned the video as, "Part -2 with @iam_ejf #throwback to those last minute rehearsals !😇 #dance #srk #zeromovie."

The couple indeed look super cute together. Even fans found them beautiful together. One of the users wrote, "you both look so beautiful together ❤️" and another fan commented, "No wonder u can creat chemistry with anyone means anyone!🔥🔥🔥🔥."

A few other fans commented, "You are best couple in world," "How magical was this🤧💖," "The best jodi forever 😘😘😘😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😘😘😘😘😘" and "Amazing yrr 🔥🔥🔥u both are so damn cute together...Loved it❤️❤️❤️."

(Social media posts are not edited)

