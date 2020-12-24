Erica Fernandes Shares Her Christmas Plans In New House
Christmas 2020 is almost here, and Erica Fernandes is all set to make the festival memorable in her new house. Notably, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress will be celebrating Christmas for the first time in her new house that she recently bought in Mumbai. In an interview with Bombay Times, Erica shared her excitement and celebration plans.
Erica Fernandes On House Decoration
Since it is the first Christmas celebration in a new house, Erica doesn't want to miss any chance to make it memorable. She is busy setting up a Christmas tree and lighting up the entire house with lights. Speaking about the decoration, Erica said, "This year, the festival is going to be very different and special for me. This will be my first Christmas in my own house, and having enough time to spend at home, I am going to create some extra cheer and happiness for me and my family. I have already started decorating it and setting up a Christmas tree."
Theme Of Christmas Celebration
Erica Fernandes revealed that she is planning to create a magical wonderland in her house. She loves illuminated trees with Santa ornaments, hence the actress wants 3 to 4 trees in different corners of the house. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress added, "I want every corner of the house to look special with festival vibes. My girl gang too will join me in decorating the tree."
Mom’s Special Cake
For this year, Erica's brother who works in Abu Dhabi will also be joining the celebration in her new house. Notably, like every year, her mom will be baking a special cake for Christmas. "Baking a cake will be another highlight this year as it is my mom who does it every year," Erica added.
