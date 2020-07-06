Esha Deol Denies Reports About Making Her TV Debut With Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi

Of late, Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki has been grabbing the headlines. The lead actress, Puja Banerjee, who played the role of Vaishno Devi, quit the show due to personal reasons and was replaced with Patiala Babes actress Paridhi Sharma. This was closely followed by the other lead Toral Rasputra also exiting the show as there were some changes in the storyline post lockdown.

But what really caught everyone’s attention were a few media reports that claimed that Bollywood actress Esha Deol will be making her small screen debut with the Star Bharat show. However, the actress’ team has now released an official statement denying the reports.

The statement read, “On behalf of Esha Deol Takhtani, we would like to clarify that all reports floating around media regarding her role in a serial is untrue. She is not playing any character in the serial. She is a devotee of Ma Vaishno Devi, and wishes everyone associated with the serial all the best. Currently Esha is busy reading scripts, for movies, web series and digital films and also excited with her new role as an author with her book Amma Mia published by Penguin Books. She will soon announce her film project, when the time is right.”

