Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manoj Tiwari Blessed With A Baby Girl

Bigg Boss 4 contestant, actor, singer and politician Manoj Tiwari was blessed with a baby girl on December 30, 2020. He shared the good news on social media with his fans.

The actor turned politician shared a picture of him holding his little bundle of joy in his arms on his Instagram and Twitter handles, and wrote, "मेरे घर आयी एक नन्ही परी... I am blessed with a baby girl... जय जगदंबे..."

This is Manoj's second daughter as he also had a daughter from his previous marriage. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant's fans and friends congratulated him by commenting on his post.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Deepak Thakur shared a few pictures snapped with Manoj and his wife and wrote, "Congratulations @manojtiwari.mp भैया और भाभी जी आप दोनों को,घर में नन्ही परी के रूप में साक्षात लक्ष्मी जी का आगमन हुआ इसके लिए,आने वाला साल खुशियों से भरा रहे, ऐसी कामना है हमारी."

Take a look at a few more congratulatory messages that Manoj received on his post!

Dolly Bindra: Bhadai ho aapko bahut bahut.

Anjana Singh: Congratulations.

Paritosh Tripathi: Waaah Bahut Bahut shubhkaamnaye bhaiya .

Seema Singh: Congratulations 🥳

Meanwhile, professionally, these days, Manoj is active in politics. He was a BJP member in 2013 and in 2016, he was elected the Delhi BJP President. Manoj was last seen in the Bhojpuri film Devra Bhail Deewana in 2014.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla Party In Goa; Their Dance Video Goes Viral

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni: Hitesh Bharadwaj To Exit The Show; Says 'I Have Some Great Memories That I'll Cherish'