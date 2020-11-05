Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik Announces Her Engagement With Delhi-Based Entrepreneur

Priya Malik, who participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9, announced her engagement with Delhi-based entrepreneur Karan Bakshi. She took to her Instagram account and shared the news with her fans and well-wishers.

Sharing a few pictures, Priya wrote, "It is time to tell you all, That on this date, In 2019, I found my 1999. 🤫 #Engagement #Anniversary." She has limited her comment section for the post.

Apparently, Priya mutually parted ways with her former husband, with whom she was married for two years. She did not want to make her divorce public.

Priya had kept her engagement news a secret until a few days ago. She exchanged rings with beau Karan Bakshi in the year 2019. Apparently, their engagement was an intimate ceremony at the Chhatarpur Gurudwara in New Delhi.

In the picture shared by Priya, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant looked beautiful in a cream-white salwar while Karan looked dapper in a cream-coloured kurta pyjama with blue jacket.

As per reports, the Priya might tie the knot next year with Karan.

Yesterday (November 4, 2020), on the occasion of Karwa Chawth, Priya took to her social media handle to share a picture from the celebration. In the picture, Priya was seen flaunting her mehendi and captioned it as, "1999 #MadeWithLove."

For the uninitiated, Priya is a poet and writer and has done several web series. Recently, she expressed her view on Bigg Boss 14. She gave her opinion about Kavita Kaushik (who recently got evicted) and Eijaz Khan's fight.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin; Couple Look Adorable At Roka Ceremony