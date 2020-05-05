Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sambhavna Seth Rushed To Hospital

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth was rushed to hospital on Monday night (May 4, 2020), revealed her husband, Avinash Dwivedi. He also mentioned in the post that they were back at 5 am in the morning, but are again visiting the hospital.

Avinash Dwivedi wrote a note on Instagram that read, "Hi Guys, Yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning.. And now taking her to hospital again.. So there will be no vlog today.. Regards Avinash Dwivedi." For the uninitiated, Sambhavna has a YouTube channel, Sambhavna Seth Entertainment', where she creates vlogs every day for her followers. A couple of her vlogs were trending on YouTube recently.

As soon as Avniash shared the note on Sambhavna's social media accounts, many celebrities expressed their concern.

Kamya Punjabi wrote, "Get well soon darling! Avinash hope nothing serious!" Sonali Raut commented, "Ohhho...get well soon darling...godbless." Diandra Soares commented, "What happened ????? Omg hope nothing serious." Meghna Naidu, Sabyasachi Satpathy and other celebrities too expressed their concern.

Not just celebrities, even fans flooded the comment section with questions asking if the actress is fine and the reason behind her hospitalisation.

One of the users replied to a celebrity's post, that Sambhavna has low blood pressure issues. The user further wrote, "i'm assuming,thats what she mentioned on her last blog🙄" Fans wished a speedy recovery of the actress.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Hospitalised!