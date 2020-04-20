Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Slammed For Posting Naked Picture; Complaint Filed Against Her

Sofia Hayat Shares Butt-Naked Picture

Sharing the picture, Sofia wrote, "We are slowed down sound and light waves, a walking bundle of frequencies tuned into the cosmos. We are souls dressed up in sacred biochemical garments and our bodies are the instruments through which our souls play their music. Albert Einstein. OM is the first erotic sound that came from the cosmos.. an expression of pure ecstasy and love!!! The Shakti of Shiva! I have given my sacred orgasm back to OM because OM gave all of you her sacred orgasm...the vibration of creation!!!!! The power behind the great Sun!!!!"

Sofia Slammed For Posting Naked Pic

This hasn't gone well with many users, who slammed her for the same. While a few users slammed her for being disrespectful towards the OM mantra, some of them told her how this was not a genuine or honest way of worshipping.

Users’ Comments

A user commented, "Ohh madam do u even know the meaning of om its the purest mantra ever.. Apna ye ghatiya nanga nach kahi or dikha do takke ki bewadi..." Another user wrote, "Om ka to lehaaz karo maidan aise hamare dharm ka apmaan na karo jai shri Ram."

Actress In Legal Trouble!

The picture has also landed her into a legal trouble as a person named Ramesh Solanki, has filed complaint against Sofia for hurting the religious sentiments with her post, and requested officials to take strict action against her.

Ramesh Solanki shared the snapshot of the complaint and the post, and wrote, "Filed online complaint against @sofiahayat for hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses on her @instagram account I really hope govt takes strict action against such people and accounts."

Sofia Calls Herself Goddess!

But looks like the actress has not learnt her lesson. She shared semi-naked post and wrote, "I am Goddess!! I would have shown you beautiful breasts and nipples, but some people are offended with naked Goddesses!! Full image available on onlyfans ;) #freethenipple #goddess #divinesofia."