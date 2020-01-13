    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Ashmit Patel & Maheck Chahal Call Off Engagement; Actress Says She Left Him

      Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal had participated in controversial reality show Bigg Boss, but in different seasons. Ashmit was second runner-up in Season 3 while Maheck was first runner-up in Season 5. The duo had also participated in Power Couple. It has to be recalled that Ashmit had proposed Maheck in Spain when they had gone on a romantic holiday to Europe. But, as per the latest report, the duo's five-year-long relationship has come to an end. Apparently, the couple, who were living together, started having problems a couple of months ago and since then that have been living separately.

      A source revealed to TOI that the couple, who got engaged in August 2017, were planning a destination wedding a year later. But due to compatibility issues, they decided to push the wedding. Apparently, things gradually deteriorated. They finally parted ways a few months ago.

      Maheck confirmed to the leading daily that she and Ashmit have split and said, "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out."

      On the other hand, Ashmit said, "It's true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment."

      It has to be recalled that in 2017, Ashmit and Maheck had announced their engagement by sharing pictures of the proposal on Instagram. Regarding the proposal, Maheck had told BT, "I was so surprised, that I laughed out loud. Since we were not sure which finger - right or left - the ring should be worn on, we paused for a while. He then went down on his knees and the entire restaurant cheered for us. It was a very romantic proposal."

      But, now the pictures of the proposal have been deleted.

