Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Hindustani Bhau Files Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau created headline after he revealed that he will be exposing a big name from Bollywood. Today (June 1, 2020), he also wrote on Instagram that he is going to file an FIR against that big Bollywood person at Khar Police Station. Now, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant shared a video and updated that he filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Sharing the video, Hindustani Bhau wrote, "Police complaint filed in the Khar Police Station against Ekta Kapoor Police Complaint filed today by me against anti national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country."

In the video, Bhau said, "As I told you yesterday, I will file a complaint against a Bollywood celebrity who is defaming the country, so here I am at the police station and the famous personality I have filed a complaint against is Ekta Kapoor and her mom Shobha Kapoor."

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant added, "Ek jaavan ke upar unhone ek web series nikali hai, aur usme dikaya gaya hai ki jab hamare javaan border pe jate hai, unki patni, uske boyfriend ko ghar par bulake, usko military ki wardi ko pehnake, uske saat s*x karti hai." Bhau feels that Ekta has disrespected army personnel in that scene and added, "Wait and watch aage kya hota hai."

In his next post, he shared yet another video, in which he shared further details and revealed the name of the web series, which is XXX. He captioned the video, "Indian army se mafhi mango Ekta Kapoor or Shobha Kapoor."

Hindustani Bhau is trending on Twitter and many of them have even supported his move! A user worte, "#ektakapoor shame on you @ektarkapoor 😠 #hindustanibhau proud of you Bhau🔥 @RealKingbhau." Another user tweeted, "Really Shame On You #EktaKapoor For Disrespecting The Army Uniform. Form Today Onwords I Will Never Watch Any Of Your Shows And Requesting All To Do The Same. Thank You #hindustanibhau For Exposing Her."

