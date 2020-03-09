    For Quick Alerts
      Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Pritam Singh Brutally Beaten Up By Goons When He Tried To Save A Woman

      Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Radio Jockey, Pritam Singh was brutally beaten in wee hours on Sunday by a few goons when he tried to save a woman from being assaulted. The actor took to social media to share the horrific incident and had even shared pictures. As per Mumbai Mirror report, Pritam was returning to his home in Malad along with his wife Amanjot, when they saw a few men attacking a woman. When Pritam intervened, the men assaulted him with sticks and stones and also damaged his car.

      Sharing a few pictures of his bruises, Pritam wrote, "Brutally beaten last night by goons n was later admitted to hospital..." - (sic)

      Ex Bigg Boss Pritam Singh Brutally Beaten Up By Goons When He Tried To Save A Woman

      Pritam further tweeted, "Incident took place in bangur nagar signal A boy and a girl was brutally beaten up by goons I was passing by I stopped my car and try to help them in that chaos they damaged my car and also hurt me @MumbaiPolice #ShivSena the boy badly hurt admitted to the nearby hospital." - (sic)

      Meanwhile, the victim revealed to Mumbai Mirror that many people were present at the junction but nobody came forward to help. She added that when Pritam rescued her, the men started assaulting and threatened him with dire consequences if he didn't let me out of the car.

      The victim was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was so scared thinking of the worst possible scenarios. Singh was god-sent; he took me away from the men and made me sit in his car."

      As per the report, the police, who are in search of the goons, has filed an FIR against four unknown men for outraging the modesty of a woman.

