Ex-Lovers Divyanka Tripathi & Ssharad Malhotra Had Got Married On TV; Check Out Throwback Video

It has to be recalled that Divyanka Tripathi and Ssharad Malhotra were in relationship for about seven long years. The duo met each other on the sets of a reality talent hunt show, Cinestar's Ki Khoj. They worked together in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006), which became popular. Many of them might not be aware that the duo was also part of a few special shows. Way back in 2009, Ssharad and Divyanka were a part of special episode on Star Plus, in which they even got married!

Well, it was a Diwali's special episode, in which Ssharad and Divyanka recreated the iconic characters, Ram and Sita from Ramayan. In one of the sequences, Ram is seen winning the swayamvar and getting married to Raja Janak's daughter, Sita.

For the uninitiated, love blossomed between Divyanka and Ssharad during the show, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actors made public appearances together and were also spotted together at private parties and events, but never opened up about their relationship. After dating for a few years, they finally admitted that they are in relationship and were buzzed to get hitched in 2015.

Their on-screen chemistry on the show was loved by the audiences. But soon the show went off air and the duo stopped being together. They were hardly spotted in any events and didn't make any public appearances. Ssharad wasn't interested in television shows and moved his focus to Bollywood but didn't gain success. On the other hand, Divyanka went on to do many television shows. It's during this period when the buzz about their split made rounds in the media.

It was said that though Divyanka wanted to take their relationship to the next level, Ssharad was not prepared yet, which apparently led to their break-up. Cut to the present, Divyanka is happily married to Vivek Dahiya and Ssharad is married to Ripci Bhatia.

