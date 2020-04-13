    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ex-Lovers Divyanka Tripathi & Ssharad Malhotra Had Got Married On TV; Check Out Throwback Video

      By Lekhaka
      |

      It has to be recalled that Divyanka Tripathi and Ssharad Malhotra were in relationship for about seven long years. The duo met each other on the sets of a reality talent hunt show, Cinestar's Ki Khoj. They worked together in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann (2006), which became popular. Many of them might not be aware that the duo was also part of a few special shows. Way back in 2009, Ssharad and Divyanka were a part of special episode on Star Plus, in which they even got married!

      Well, it was a Diwali's special episode, in which Ssharad and Divyanka recreated the iconic characters, Ram and Sita from Ramayan. In one of the sequences, Ram is seen winning the swayamvar and getting married to Raja Janak's daughter, Sita.

      Ex-Lovers Divyanka Tripathi & Ssharad Malhotra Had Got Married On TV; Check Out Throwback Video

      For the uninitiated, love blossomed between Divyanka and Ssharad during the show, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actors made public appearances together and were also spotted together at private parties and events, but never opened up about their relationship. After dating for a few years, they finally admitted that they are in relationship and were buzzed to get hitched in 2015.

      Their on-screen chemistry on the show was loved by the audiences. But soon the show went off air and the duo stopped being together. They were hardly spotted in any events and didn't make any public appearances. Ssharad wasn't interested in television shows and moved his focus to Bollywood but didn't gain success. On the other hand, Divyanka went on to do many television shows. It's during this period when the buzz about their split made rounds in the media.

      It was said that though Divyanka wanted to take their relationship to the next level, Ssharad was not prepared yet, which apparently led to their break-up. Cut to the present, Divyanka is happily married to Vivek Dahiya and Ssharad is married to Ripci Bhatia.

      Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Finds Pregnancy Rumours Awkwardly Funny; Reveals If She'll Ever Do Bigg Boss

      Also Read: Did You Know Divyanka Tripathi Was A Part Of 2012's Ramayan?

      Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 16:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X