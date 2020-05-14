Exclusive Interview! Aham Sharma Is Ready To Do Bold Scenes In Web Series Only If Story Demands!

On Mahabharat Being Aired On Star Plus

1. Coronavirus has brought many of our daily activities to a halt. Shootings are not happening, and after Doordarshan re-aired mythological shows, other channels too started the trend. Your show Mahabharat was also re-run on Star Plus. What do you have to say about the mythological shows ruling the channels amid the nationwide lockdown?

I would say, mythological shows have always done well. In fact, until very recently, if you look back, you will see a lot of television shows that belong to mythological and historical genre are running successfully and it's not just during the lockdown. These are the most dominant genres which are ruling the television. I feel during the lockdown, it has become even more prominent because people want their children to know more about their culture, history and also want them to connect with their roots. Mythological shows allow them to know and understand the culture and to get connected with the roots. This is the reason these shows have been doing well. Our Mahabharat is also doing well on Star Plus. I am constantly getting E-mails and getting to know through social media that people are loving my portrayal. It's quite encouraging that people are liking it and appreciating it.

2. Also, did you watch your show and how did you feel about it?

I am very happy and excited about the re-run of our Mahabharat on Star Plus. As I said, I am constantly getting feedback on social media platforms that people are loving the show and my character. It gives me immense pleasure. But I have not watched the show again as I do not feel revisiting my work. I have done it and have very nice and cherishable memories, but I am not following the re-run this time.

3. Any memorable moment(s) while shooting Mahabharat?

There are many! The whole experience was fantastic. We were shooting in Umbergaon and all of us were stationed there. We had a lot of time to spend with each other and used to have so much fun. If I talk about one particular moment, I remember a sequence where I had to come to rescue Duryodhan, Dushasan and Shakuni, who were captured by Jarasandh. I reached the location at 6 am and was told to ride a horse. I knew how to ride a horse but was not an expert. So, I could manage somehow. But the acting director said, "Okay, the scene is that you come on a horse, firing arrows." Which means, I will not be able to hold the horse with my hands and it's just that I am balancing, sitting on the top of the horse and the horse is galloping at full speed and I am firing arrows. This scene was quite a challenge as I was not very good at riding horses. That was the day, I requested the production team that I need a horse to practice and they were generous enough to provide me a horse. I got a hang of it pretty soon, but yes, shooting that sequence was quite challenging for me.

Will Aham Mythological Show Again?

4. Would you like to do any mythological show in future?

Ideally, I would not like to repeat myself. But as I said it earlier as well, it's such an important genre that if something really exciting comes, if the role is very exciting, then I might consider it. I can't say no or yes, it all depends on the role.

About Lockdown

5. How are you utilizing the time or keeping yourself occupied during the lockdown?

During this quarantine, I realised that there is so much that one can do with oneself. There is so much to learn. There is so much to know about myself and that's what I am doing. I am reading, trying to do new things, and watching some movies and documentaries.

6. What are your plans once the lockdown is lifted (whom would you meet; which place will you visit)?

Once the lockdown is lifted, there is so much to do. I would like to meet a few of my friends and my extended family members. I haven't decided the place yet, but for sure, I want to go far away and be with nature - where I can breathe and move around freely. That's something I would like to do ASAP.

About Digital Shows

7. As digital shows (web series) are currently trending, what do you have to say about them? Would you like to work in digital shows?

There is some fantastic work happening at digital platforms. I recently watched Panchayat on Amazon Prime and it's such a lovely show. It's so subtle yet so appealing, just touches your heart. So yes, absolutely, if given the opportunity, I would love to work on the digital medium, because I feel it's really exciting. Though all web shows are not good there are few remarkable shows like Delhi Crime, Sacred Games or Panchayat. I would love to be part of some of these.

8. Digital shows (web series) are quite bold. Are you comfortable doing bold scenes?

For an actor, a scene is a scene, whether it's a bold scene or any normal scene, it makes no difference. But it's very important that bold scenes have to be an integral and important part of the storyline. If a story is such in which it's important to have those scenes, then it makes sense. But if it's only about bold scenes and the real story is lacking, then probably, I won't be comfortable. But if a story is such that it demands such scenes and is an integral part of the story then yes, as an actor it's my duty to do it, and I will do it.

Future Projects?

9. What are your future projects?

Yes, I have been working on something before the lockdown. I will talk about it when the time is right and when I am allowed to speak about it. I can't talk much about it right now.

Message To Fans

10. One secret about you that fans do not know.

One secret that my fans don't know is that I can cook well.

11. Any message for people during this difficult period?

My one message to all my fans and all the people out there would be, please stay safe, stay indoors, follow the rules and regulations and just stay strong. It's just that you will have to be little careful and take precautions. And yes, if possible, try and help each other. Even if you can manage to help just one person, that will be a great service and it will be a great help to the society and humanity.