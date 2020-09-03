Exclusive Interview- Splitsvilla 12 Fame Uday Sachdeva Aka Yunan Opens Up About His New Single!

Uday Sachdeva also known as Yunan is a promising young hip hop talent to watch out for in the Indian music scene. Yunan began his television career as a dancer in Dance India Dance Lil’ Masters in 2012, followed by a stint in MTV Splitsvilla Season 12. Having been passionate about dance and music from an early age, he found his mentor in India’s popular rapper Raftaar, who has been guiding him since the age of 16.

The singer has released three original singles and now he is back with his maiden song with Sony Music India titled 'Saath’. In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Yunan opened up about the overwhelming response garnered by his new single. He also revealed the struggle he went through to complete his song amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Here are the excerpts!

How has the response been so far for your latest single Saath?

Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it to be this huge. The response has been very positive. Since it’s my latest single and first big single I was a little apprehensive before the release. But it’s been great, people are liking the track and that matters to me. So yeah, I am happy.

Can you tell us a little more about the struggle you went through with the making of the song?

I was in my hometown in Karnal in Haryana. I made this track at home during quarantine, and I really wanted to record it but I couldn’t because of the lockdown. I had to wait and then I went back to Delhi to record the final version of the song. So thodi muskhil aayi, I waited for four months for this song. After that, the problem was how we are going to shoot the video.

So, we were just 35 to 40 people on set and we just kept persevering. I would like to give a huge shout out to my whole team at Kalmkaar and all the dancers in the video. So that’s how we did the track and it’s a fun track produced by Deep Kalsi and Saurabh Lokhande.

What is the one piece of advice from mentor Raftaar that you always keep in mind while working?

He always told me not to focus on the number of songs but on the quality of songs, because that’s what matters if it’s a good song or not. So, agar tumhe kabhi bhi aisa lagta hai ki it’s not a good song then drop that idea and make the new one because aise hi apke skills sharp hote hai. This is just one of the things and there is so much more I have learnt from him, and I am very grateful he has given me all this experience and guidance.

Can you tell us about your Spiltsvilla 12 stint? How was the experience and are you in touch with any of your co-contestants?

I am friends with a lot of folks, almost everyone except for maybe 2-3 people I don’t talk to now, just because they all live in different cities. I was the youngest one in that show, and I did Splitsvilla last year in May and to show my talent. When I came out from the show, people would come up to me to say that they really liked my personality and that matters to me. Mujhe apna talent dikhana tha uss show main and maine kiya woh.

Do you plan on focusing on your music career or are you willing to be a part of another reality series in the near future like Bigg Boss?

To be honest, as you are aware, I got signed with Sony Music so I am just going to focus on my music career. However, if some music-related show comes my way, then I am ready to do it.

How has the COVID-19 crisis changed the way you work or how the music industry functions?

The entertainment industry in its entirety has incurred losses. Personally speaking, I do face slight inconveniences like I used to go to the recording studio every week and now that’s reduced. I am making songs at my place now. I am a producer as well and I keep working on something or the other.

What message would you like to give to your fans and upcoming artists?

For my fans and everyone out there, I would like to say thank you so much for the love you have been giving me like since day one. I am very grateful for the response and support I get before every release. And it’s all so genuine and that matters to an artist, because hum hamesha real response ki wait karte hai and that’s one thing I have been getting from the very beginning.

And for upcoming artists, I would like to say that just be yourself because that matters and that’s all you can show to the world, and just making music and keep at it. In short, never be overconfident, keep learning and exploring because that will help you to do a lot of things in life.

