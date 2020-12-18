Exclusive! Is Asim Riaz Doing A Punjabi Movie With Himanshi Khurana? Here's What He Has To Say

Asim Riaz Talks About Music Videos

When asked about which is his favourite music video, he said, "‘Veham' and ‘Dil Ko Di Maine Kasam' were the best. I enjoyed in ‘Afsos Karoge'. Every music video I did, I enjoyed to my core. But ‘Veham' and ‘Dil Ko Di Maine Kasam' showed me who I am and that I can do more in music videos as well."

Status Of His Next Rap Song

Asim is also known for rapping. When asked about the status of his next rap song, he said, "It will come out! Because of COVID-19, we are not able to get it into action. When my rap comes up, I want to get the market on road 100%. Putting song on YouTube is okay, but I want to rap the song for my friends and want to do live show. But now due to pandemic, we won't be able to do that. Right now what we need is the word patience. Because God has given all these and I believe and have faith that things will fall into place in future as well- just waiting for the right time and movement. The love fans show me is just awesome. I feel blessed and lucky to have them."

Is Asim Doing Salman Khan's Film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

There were rumours that he would be seen in Salman Khan's film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, when asked about the same, he said, "I also read it. Before I came out from Bigg Boss, everything was on track but now due to COVID-19 everything is postponed. So probably, my team had conversations but things didn't get through due to COVID-19. So, right now there is nothing like that for sure."

About His Song With Bohemia & DJ Snake

When asked about his songs with Bohemia and DJ Snake, he said, "Both songs will be happening next year. It's because of COVID-19 we are not able to get things in action. Let's wait for right time and have patience."

Is Asim Doing A Punjabi Movie With Himanshi?

Regarding the rumours of him doing a Punjabi movie with Himanshi Khurana, he said, "No, there is nothing like that. Rumours are just rumours. Not doing a movie in Punjabi or Bollywood. But I want to improve acting and learn thru music videos weather I do it in Punjab or Bollywood or Hollywood or anywhere. I'm working out on my body and skills everyday so that I can bring something new in the market.

About Web Series

When asked if he will do web series, he says "I should be doing it. But right now, I'm learning more. Things will fall in place slowly. I have a lot of patience and I wait to do something good, which takes lot of time."

About Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 13 was a hit but Bigg Boss 14 is not. Talking about it, he says, "I can't say anything about it, but I think it is just the way the impact is coming out. Something goes well, something don't. I think everyone is giving their best. I haven't seen it but I want to give a shout out to everyone who is doing Bigg Boss 14. It needs a whole lot of patience to be in that house. I lived in that house and I know how it is, it really effects your mind. Huge respect to all who are doing it. I want to wish all the best to everybody."