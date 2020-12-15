EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Mann On Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Being Remade In Tamil: It Makes Me Proud As An Actor
Actress Kanika Mann who is currently seen in the much-loved TV show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega seems to be in high spirits, as her show's remake in Tamil called Thirumathi Hitler premiered yesterday (December 14, 2020) on Zee Tamil. The dramedy show will be aired from Monday to Friday at 6:30 pm. Recently, the Hindi show's lead actress Kanika Mann shared her happiness exclusively with Filmibeat.
Kanika Mann’s Reaction
When asked about her reaction when she first heard the news, Kanika said, "Well, I was actually pretty happy that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is being remade in Tamil. It's already made in Telugu. I heard the show is doing really well and it makes me super happy."
The Actress Feels Proud About The Show
Kanika Mann further stated, "I think the show's story is incredibly beautiful and relatable on many levels; so I'm happy that Guddan's story is reaching more households. It makes me proud as an actor that my shows are being remade in other languages." The Telugu version of Guddan, titled Hitler Gari Pellam, has received a great response, while the Tamil version is all set to impress the audiences.
About Thirumathi Hitler
Directed by SN Rajkumar, Thirumathi Hitler stars Amit Bhargav, Keerthana Poduval, Ambika, Professor Gnanasambandam, Keerthana, Sowmiya, Bhavya Shree and Subalakshmi Rangan. The show is produced by Aaysha Abdullah & Armaan Abdullah.
Also Read : Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann On Her Family's Reaction When She Wanted To Be An Actor
Also Read : Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann Opens Up About Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Crisis