EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Mann On Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Being Remade In Tamil: It Makes Me Proud As An Actor

Kanika Mann’s Reaction

When asked about her reaction when she first heard the news, Kanika said, "Well, I was actually pretty happy that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is being remade in Tamil. It's already made in Telugu. I heard the show is doing really well and it makes me super happy."

The Actress Feels Proud About The Show

Kanika Mann further stated, "I think the show's story is incredibly beautiful and relatable on many levels; so I'm happy that Guddan's story is reaching more households. It makes me proud as an actor that my shows are being remade in other languages." The Telugu version of Guddan, titled Hitler Gari Pellam, has received a great response, while the Tamil version is all set to impress the audiences.

About Thirumathi Hitler

Directed by SN Rajkumar, Thirumathi Hitler stars Amit Bhargav, Keerthana Poduval, Ambika, Professor Gnanasambandam, Keerthana, Sowmiya, Bhavya Shree and Subalakshmi Rangan. The show is produced by Aaysha Abdullah & Armaan Abdullah.