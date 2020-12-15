    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Mann On Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Being Remade In Tamil: It Makes Me Proud As An Actor

      By
      |

      Actress Kanika Mann who is currently seen in the much-loved TV show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega seems to be in high spirits, as her show's remake in Tamil called Thirumathi Hitler premiered yesterday (December 14, 2020) on Zee Tamil. The dramedy show will be aired from Monday to Friday at 6:30 pm. Recently, the Hindi show's lead actress Kanika Mann shared her happiness exclusively with Filmibeat.

      Kanika Mann’s Reaction

      Kanika Mann’s Reaction

      When asked about her reaction when she first heard the news, Kanika said, "Well, I was actually pretty happy that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is being remade in Tamil. It's already made in Telugu. I heard the show is doing really well and it makes me super happy."

      The Actress Feels Proud About The Show

      The Actress Feels Proud About The Show

      Kanika Mann further stated, "I think the show's story is incredibly beautiful and relatable on many levels; so I'm happy that Guddan's story is reaching more households. It makes me proud as an actor that my shows are being remade in other languages." The Telugu version of Guddan, titled Hitler Gari Pellam, has received a great response, while the Tamil version is all set to impress the audiences.

      About Thirumathi Hitler

      About Thirumathi Hitler

      Directed by SN Rajkumar, Thirumathi Hitler stars Amit Bhargav, Keerthana Poduval, Ambika, Professor Gnanasambandam, Keerthana, Sowmiya, Bhavya Shree and Subalakshmi Rangan. The show is produced by Aaysha Abdullah & Armaan Abdullah.

      Also Read : Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann On Her Family's Reaction When She Wanted To Be An Actor

      Also Read : Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Kanika Mann Opens Up About Resuming Work Amid COVID-19 Crisis

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X