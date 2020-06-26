EXCLUSIVE! Namit Khanna Gives Tips To Asthma Patients To Stay Fit Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Namit Khanna On His Fight Against Asthma

Namit Khanna overcame asthma by doing various activities that helped him. He said, "Being an Asthma patient since I was a young boy, I can share with full confidence that playing sports and being active all my life has drastically improved the health of my lungs to the point that I have almost completely eradicated Asthma from my life. Another important contributing factor has been Pranayama. Our breath is extremely important in everything we do and with the various breathing exercises, you get more control over your breath and also improve your health many folds. These exercises are easy and can be done anywhere and anytime."

Namit Khanna On Breathing Exercises

Namit Khanna also feels that breathing exercises not only proved beneficial to him, but also can be advantageous to everyone during this pandemic. He says, "During the time of this virus this practice can also help us all strengthen our lungs and immunity at the same time."

Namit Khanna’s Tips For Asthma Patients

Namit Khanna gave some important tips to asthma patients to stay fit amid COVID-19 crisis. He said, "As we all know that COVID is extremely harmful to Asthma patients. And being one myself, I ensure that I keep myself physically active, and exercise that increase my heartbeat. It may not necessarily be a high-intensity workout. It can be a low intensity as well. But raising one's heartbeat helps improve breathing, which in turn helps lungs. Also, one has to continue drinking hot drinks and keep themselves warm. Pranayama works wonders not just for asthmatic patients but for everyone. One can follow online videos, or take the help of a Yoga instructor. So, these are the things that have to be carried out daily."

Namit Khanna’s Spiritual Side

Being a famous handsome hunk, Namit Khanna has been sharing his super cool photos on social media. But many people don't know that the actor has a spiritual side. He is a follower of Buddhism and has been practising chanting and meditation for many years now.