EXCLUSIVE: Sahil Anand After Recovering From COVID-19, Says ‘It Was A Personal Battle’

Symptoms Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

Before testing positive for COVID-19, Sahil Anand developed various symptoms. He said, "I have faced a couple of symptoms like high fever, cough, loss of smell and loss of taste. When I first lost my sense of taste and smell, I was terrified, so, I am glad things got back to normal now. After I tested positive, I was advised by the doctors to quarantine myself and suggested to me all that could help keep my immunity levels high."

Sahil’s Advice For People After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Student Of The Year actor doesn't know where he exactly contracted the virus. But, he advised people to get tested who was in his proximity. Speaking about the same, Sahil said, "I have advised them to have themselves tested. But I can't really put a finger on how I could have contracted the virus."

Sahil Anand On Recovery Period

Talking about the recovery period, Sahil said, "I decided to distance myself socially obviously, but also on social media. Because, I didn't want the whole fuss of people calling me with all kinds of questions. The way I see it, it was a personal battle, and I wanted to fight it alone."

Sahil Reveals His Diet Plan During Recovery Time

Sahil Anand kept his diet very clean during the recovery time. While elaborating his diet, the actor said, "I ensured that I would not eat oily food and will take a lot of steam and multivitamins. But for the most part, I just couldn't want to bounce back to normal, and that's what kept me going."