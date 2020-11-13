EXCLUSIVE: Sahil Anand Talks About His Diwali Injury During Childhood; ‘I Couldn’t Hear For A Week’

Sahil Anand’s Favourite Diwali Memory

Sahil Anand loves the festival of lights, as he always likes to spend the festive time with family. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor said, "I think Diwali's always fun when you're around family. Back in my Chandigarh house, we used to celebrate Diwali in a grand way, with all our family members together. From relishing the best of sweets to bursting crackers, every Diwali with my family has been memorable! This festival holds a special place in my heart, and for me, as well as my family, it's a big deal!"

When Sahil Got Injured During Diwali

While recollecting Diwali celebrations during his childhood days, Sahil Anand revealed that he got injured while bursting crackers. Speaking about the injury, the 31-year-old actor said, "I've been injured badly in one of the Diwalis. This one time, when I was a kid, I lit a cracker in my hand so I could throw it off before it burst. But sadly, the cracker went off in my hand and burst near my ear! (laughs) And I couldn't hear for a week! So, it's just a bad idea to light crackers in one's hand! I learnt it the hard way!" (sic)

Favourite Delicacies

Sharing about his favourite delicacies during Diwali, Sahil said, "I love all the sweets that are there during Diwali. I don't like to be diet conscious, and eat what my heart likes.

About Future Projects

After Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Sahil Anand is looking forward to exploring the web space. He said, "I'm looking forward to do some interesting roles in the web space. I'd love to do roles that are challenging, and can help me explore myself too as an actor."