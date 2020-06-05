EXCLUSIVE! Sara Khan On Kerala Elephant Death: Animals Are Not Toys Or A Form Of Entertainment

Popular TV actress Sara Khan, recently condemned the attack on a pregnant elephant in Kerala, which was fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers by some people. The incident happened in Palakkad district of Kerala, in which the elephant was badly wounded and lost its life standing in the river for a long time on May 27, 2020, at 4 pm.

After the incident came to light, many people including several celebrities, showed their disappointment over the heinous act. Just like other celebrities, Sara Khan too shared her thoughts exclusively to Filmibeat. While most people expressed their disgust with the act, Sara Khan identified the problem at the grassroots level.

While expressing her opinion, Sara Khan said, "It broke my heart when I saw this news, it's absolutely inhuman to be doing such an act to an innocent animal. In my opinion, the lack of education is the main cause of animal cruelty. People need to be taught how to treat and live in harmony with other living beings on the planet. I've seen so many videos online of people torture animals for fun. They need to be taught that it's not okay! Animals are not toys or a form of entertainment! They have feelings, just like us!"

Speaking about punishing the culprits, the Bidaai actress said, "These people should be made to serve jail time, so such people will think a thousand times before even doing something as wrong as this."

Meanwhile, Forest Minister of Kerala confirmed that a man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of the pregnant elephant. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday, said that three suspects have been identified. Palakkad district police chief G Siva Vikram in a statement said, "The arrested man is a rubber tapper. Search is on for others."

According to Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar, the middle-aged man allegedly handled explosives and also assisted others. Let's hope, police arrest other culprits as soon as possible!

