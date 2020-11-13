EXCLUSIVE! Story 9 Months Ki Actors Sukirti Kandpal & Aashay Mishra Reveal Their Diwali Plans

Diwali is around the corner and everyone is gearing up to celebrate the festival. However, due to the pandemic, the celebration this time will be different. Recently, actors of Story 9 Months Ki- Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra exclusively opened up about their Diwali plans while speaking to Filmibeat.

Since both the actors are busy shooting for their show (and also because of the pandemic), they will be wishing their families, close relatives and friends virtually.

Sukirti Kandpal said, "This Diwali is very special to me. My new show Story 9 Months Ki is on the anvil and it's an absolute wonderful feeling to get an opportunity to work on a show so interesting & thoughtful. Considering the new normal, this time around we would be exchanging wishes with close relatives and friends only virtually."

The actress added that she will be enjoying the food during the festival. She further said, "As a family tradition, we perform Laxmi puja at home and make sweet delicacies. This is the only day where I totally indulge and dig in desserts and all the yummy food made at home. I'd like to wish everyone a happy and safe Diwali."

Aashay Mishra said, "Diwali is one of the most special time of the year. I miss being with my family in Bilaspur as I am currently shooting for my new show, Story 9 Months Ki in Mumbai. Nonetheless, I will wish my family and friends virtually."

He further added, "On this auspicious festival, I wish that our lives return to normalcy soon and will pray for my near and dear one's happiness and safety."

