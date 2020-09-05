Teachers’ Day EXCLUSIVE! Namish & Neelu Thank Their Parents; Tina Says ‘My Teacher Is My Mother’

‘My Parents Are My Biggest Teachers’

Namish Taneja, who plays the role of Ved Kothari in Aye Mere Humsafar, said, "Undoubtedly, my main pillars of strength and biggest teachers have been my parents."

Namish Says…

Reason for the same, he said, "When I was young, I was sternly and strictly told by my parents to leave Delhi and never come back because they felt whenever I was around it caused some problems. It was a shock for me. Today when I asked them why they put me through so much of hardships, they said it was a well thought through plan and they wanted me to face reality of life headstrong, struggle, fend for myself and eventually be successful. I am grateful to them for this plan because it sure worked out in my favour."

Neelu Vaghela Thanks Her Mother & Father

Neelu Vaghela, who is seen in Aye Mere Humsafar, says, "On this Teacher's Day, I would like to first thank my mother and father. After that my Guruji, who made me study. And most of all I am thankful to my directors who helped me in walking this amazing journey in the industry. They all have taught me something. But punctuality is one thing that I learned from my mentors and now I have made my life mantra and make sure I follow it every time and respect my directors."

Tina Philip Says Her Mother Is Her Techer

Tina Philip, who is seen as Vidhi Sharma in Aye Mere Humsafar, says, "My teacher is my mother. She has taught me to be a positive person. She is a super woman who manages everything so beautifully. She is the head of department of science in a school back home in the UK and has always given her home the time and attention it needs. If you ever speak to her you will feel like you're speaking to a 20 something year old. She is full of life and so positive."