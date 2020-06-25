Exclusive: TV Shoots Resume With Rs 25 Lakh Insurance Cover For Crew And Monthly Payments

Almost all shooting of television serials will restart from June 25. The producers' bodies and FWICE have resolved all issues with regards to the terms before they return on set amidst the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

BN Tiwari, President, FWICE said that the producers' bodies have agreed to most of their terms.

Some of the terms are as follows:

- Each person working on a TV show will get a life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh.

- All payments will be made on monthly basis and pending dues will be cleared as soon as possible.

- There will be accommodation facilities for crew members.

- No replacement or retrenchment of unit members who were working on a particular set.

FilmiBeat sources further revealed that actors and technicians above the age of 65 may not be allowed on set, as it is a central government guideline so Maharashtra cannot change it.

We guess actors like superstar Amitabh Bachchan will have to wait till an amendment happens in the age limit rule.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Gurucharan Singh Aka Sodhi Quitting The Show? Asit Modi Reacts!

ALSO READ: Kavita Kaushik On Dark Side Of TV Industry: I Was Reminded I'll Be Sued If I Play Haryanvi Cop Again