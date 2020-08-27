Excuse Me Madam Actor Rajesh Kumar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rajesh Kumar, who is popularly known for his character of Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is currently shooting for Star Bharat's show Excuse Me Madam. Reports suggest that the actor has tested positive for Coronavirus. Apparently, the actor had started shooting just a few days ago and had mentioned that he was following all safety measures on the sets.

However, he has been tested positive for the COVID-19. As per India Forum report, the actor is having no symptoms and is under home quarantine. He is being treated at home.

Rajesh shared a note on his Instagram story, which read, "I would like to inform my beloved fans and well wishers that I have Asymptomatic positive COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and under home quarantine. I am being taken care of very well. I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes. See you soon in 'Excuse Me Madam' on Star Bharat. Love you all."

Of late, there were rumours that Rajesh had quit acting and turned to farming in his home state Bihar. He denied the rumours and said that although he had started farming in his hometown two years ago, he has not quit acting. He is still working and in fact, waiting for the right scripts.

In an earlier interview to BT, he spoke about the pandemic and revealed that he was reading scripts and would finalise something soon. He had also expressed his wish of doing more comedy roles in future to entertain viewers.

Excuse Me Madam has Divya Drashti actress Nyra Banerjee playing the role of Rajesh's boss while Sucheta Khanna is enacting the role of his wife, who has a constant watch on her husband.

