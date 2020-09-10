Excuse Me Madam Star Cast Paranoid After Rajesh Tested COVID-19 Positive; Team To Shoot From Home

A few weeks ago, Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar had tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor has now apparently resumed shoot as he recovered and tested negative. As per a TOI report, the actors were facing discomfort and were paranoid as the lead actor had tested positive for COVID-19.

A source from the set told the leading daily, "The artists were paranoid on the first day of its shoot, and were constantly using hand sanitisers and wearing masks every time they are not in the middle of the shot. What has added more concern is that the show's lead male actor, Rajesh Kumar tested positive for coronavirus. The fellow star casts have raised their voice of experiencing discomfort and are paranoid about it." (sic)

Since the on-air date was nearing, the makers wanted to have a bank of episodes for the telecast. And now, due to the Coronavirus scare, the team has suggested shooting from home. Apparently, the storyline will be narrated on a zoom call and the actors will be shooting from their respective houses.

Meanwhile, Rajesh, who tested negative recently, took to social media to share the news. He shared a note on his Instagram story that read, "After keeping too much of positive attitude towards COVID finally I am negative...thanks to all of you for keeping me n my family in your prayers..."

He also told Spotboye, "Testing positive for Covid-19 is surely not a good news, but yes, I did take the necessary steps and home quarantined myself. I have been following all the medications and direction given by my doctor. Being a COVID warrior has actually taught me to look at the bright side and positive take in life. It has in fact rejuvenated me to be a positive person. All I can urge everyone is to please be safe and take all the precautions as possible to keep you and your family safe."

Excuse Me Madam will go on-air from September 14, 2020, from Monday to Friday on Star Bharat. The show also stars Nyra Banerjee and Sucheta Khanna in the lead roles.

Also Read: Rajesh Kumar Says He Has Lost Sense Of Smell; Co-Star Nyra Unaware of Him Testing COVID-19 Positive