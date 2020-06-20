Father's Day Special: Star Bharat Actors Celebrate Father’s Day, Thank Their Dads, Share Pics!

As the entire world celebrates Father's Day this weekend, a number of small-screen stars from Star Bharat opened up about their special bond their dads while a few others shared pictures fond memories, notes, and pictures.

Manisha Rawat who essays the role of Maa Saraswati in Star Bharat’s Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki mentioned, “Father’s Day is a very special occasion to me. My father and me, have a bond where we do not hide anything from each other, we are like best friends. He is a scientist by profession and despite that, he has never put any pressure on me on choosing my career. As much as I always look forward to this day, unfortunately, this year I will not be able to celebrate this Father's Day with my Dad as he is in Delhi and I am currently in Uttarakhand. But I will make sure to video call him and sing him a song that I specially wrote for this occasion.”

Ishita Ganguly who essays the role of Maa Kali in Star Bharat’s Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki mentioned, “I won’t be able to celebrate this day with my father as he is in Kolkata. Every year, my brother and I used to plan something special for my father. Because of the lockdown this year I won’t be able to meet him. But I am planning on sending him something special. Also I believe that, there should be no specific day to celebrate Father's Day and we can celebrate this every day because they strive day and night to keep our family safe and secured.”

Zalak Desai who essays the role of Rukmini in Star Bharats’ RadhaKrishn mentions "My best daddy-daughter moments include our daily routine back in the day when I was in kindergarten. My dad used to pick me up every afternoon and since his bike's fuel engine would get over heated because of the sun, he would spread his handkerchief on it and then make me sit. I also remember how he always comes to my rescue when mom gets angry with me. I guess that's what all fathers do, protect their family. To celebrate this Father’s Day, I will surprise him by baking a cake and preparing him a good meal. Love you, Daddy!"

Sumedh Mudgalkar who essays the lead role in Star Bharats’ RadhaKrishn mentions “Father’s Day is a very special day to me. My father has been my biggest pillar of support in my life and is one person I look up to for everything. It makes me happy to see my father being proud of me as it is because of his hard work and support that I have reached where I am today. Even though I know it’s not possible to celebrate this day with him as I am preparing to begin shooting for my show RadhaKrishn in Umbergoan. I will always celebrate him as the best dad in the world. I feel blessed to have him in my life”

Kinshuk Vaidya who will soon essay the role of Arjun in RadhaKrishn’ upcoming new track says “My Father is a very humble and simple man. He passed the same traits to me for which I am very thankful to him. When I entered this industry and people started recognizing me, he always guided me and advised me to stay grounded and be humble with everyone. On this Father’s Day, I can’t be with him as I am shooting for my show RadhaKrishn but I really want to share a huge shout out and thank him for always being there as a strong pillar in my life.”