FIR Fame Mahika Sharma Reveals She Cannot Be A Part Of Bigg Boss 14 For THIS Reason!

Bigg Boss 14 has been creating a lot of buzz these days! There have been speculations regarding the theme and concept of the show. Earlier, there were reports that many popular celebrities like Shubhangi Atre, Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin, Akanksha Puri, Chhahat Khanna, Zaan Khan, Amir Siddiqui and Shiren Mirza, have apparently been approached by the makers, but none of them have confirmed their participation yet!

And now, as per the latest buzz, FIR fame Mahika Sharma was also in the reckoning to be one of the contestants on the coveted show. On being quizzed about the same in a recent interview, the actress revealed her reason for having to say no to the idea of participating in the upcoming season of Colors’ Bigg Boss.

Mahika shared, “I won’t be doing 'Bigg Boss 14’ as I’m currently in London. Even if I return for the show, I will have an international travel history, which the show will not prefer. So, I don’t want to risk it, and I prefer staying here.”

According to a few media reports, the makers of the Salman Khan hosted show have now started being very careful in the process of selecting contestants as many popular names from the TV industry have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks. This has also resulted in the team taking a call to not cast anyone who has travelled abroad this year.

