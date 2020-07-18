Fire Breaks Out On The Sets Of Kumkum Bhagya; Cast & Crew Safe

Almost after three months, the cast and crew members of many popular shows have resumed work. Many shows have also started airing new episodes on screen. Kumkum Bhagya actors have also resumed shoot. In shocking news, it has been reported that, fire broke out on the sets of the show and the video of the same is doing the rounds on social media.

A source from the sets revealed to TOI that the set, which is located at Klick Nixon, might have caught fire due to short circuit. Apparently, no hefty losses or any casualty has been reported yet. The fire is now under control. It is also being said that Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya in the show, was shooting when the mishap took place.

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, when Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was tested positive for Coronavirus, the shooting of a few shows including Kumkum Bhagya was halted, as the sets were to be sanitised according to the government guidelines.

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular and top watched shows on television. The show features Sriti, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul in the lead roles. Recently, Shikha Singh, who played the role of Alia, was replaced by Reyhna Malhotra. Shikha recently became a mother to a baby girl and revealed that she was not informed about her replacement. She was hoping for getting back to work in January 2021, but she added that it's not fair to expect the production house to wait for her until then.

Also, Naina Singh, who played the role of Abhi and Pragya's daughter Rhea, has been replaced by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee.

