Friends Reunion Is Happening, Jennifer Aniston And Mathew Perry Announce The Good News

The hit American sitcom, Friends, last aired in 2004 but the show's popularity has remained the same to date. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Mathew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc in the lead roles, the iconic show first aired in 1994 and ended up having 10 very successful seasons.

After the show wrapped up, fans across the world were obviously disheartened and hoped a reunion would happen in the near future. In fact, rumours were doing the rounds for the longest time about the entire cast coming together for a reunion film. However, that never happened. But now fans can rejoice as Rachel Green and her friends are reuniting for an exclusive, untitled, unscripted special for HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green in Friends, announced the good news on her Instagram account and wrote, "It's happening." Mathew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow also confirmed the same through their respective social media accounts.

Warner Media, on the other hand, wrote on its Twitter account, "The one where they got back together. @FriendsTV cast set to reunite for exclusive @hbomax special...Could we BE any more excited? #FriendsReunion."

As per media reports, all six actors will be receiving at least $2.5 million for doing the special unscripted reunion show. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show's debut, the reunion will air in May on Warner Media's new streaming service HBO Max. Well, we are definitely excited about this one, are you? Comment below and let us know!

