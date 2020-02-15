    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      From Love Jihad To Makers Being Biased Towards Sidharth - Biggest Controversies Of Bigg Boss 13

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the biggest and controversial seasons. The grand finale of the controversial reality show will be held today (February 15) and the contenders competing to win the coveted Bigg Boss 13 trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. As the show is coming to an end, here is a look back at some of his most controversial moments!

      Karni Sena Demands Ban

      Karni Sena Demands Ban

      Initially when the show started, the concept of 'Bed Friend Forever' and a few tasks didn't go down well with a section of the viewers, who slammed the makers and the channel for the same. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had sent a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, urging him to impose a ban on Bigg Boss 13, on grounds of vulgarity. Karni Sena had also demanded a ban on the show alleging the show is against Indian culture and suggested that it promotes love jihad.

      Makers Biased Towards Sidharth

      Makers Biased Towards Sidharth

      Many viewers and even celebrities felt that the makers are biased towards Sidharth Shukla as he was not punished as he was abusive or getting physical during the tasks. It was also said that the actor was protected by the makers as he was dating the Chief Content Officer (CCO) Manisha Sharma of the show.

      Arti's Shocking Revelation

      Arti's Shocking Revelation

      Arti Singh had revealed that she was locked in a room and one of the servants in her house almost raped when she was just 13-years-old. She had said that she shouted for help but no one could hear her cries as the servant had locked all the doors and windows. The actress added she had jumped from the second floor of her house and ran on the street crying for help.

      Asim and Himanshi

      Asim and Himanshi

      Asim proposing Himanshi and she accepting his proposal after she entered the house (after breaking up with her finace, Chow) created headlines. It was said that Asim was in relationship and he hadn't broken up with his girl. Many viewers also felt that the 'love' proposal was a drama.

      Sidharth & Rashami Fight

      Sidharth & Rashami Fight

      Sidharth and Rashami's never-ending and bad fights had created headlines. Sidharth had called her 'aisi ladki', which Rashami didn't like. When Salman Khan questioned them during Weekend Ka Vaar, Rashami was seen crying her heart out as she felt Sid was disrespecting her. Salman lashed out at both of them for bringing their past in the house.

      Rashami & Arhaan Break up

      Rashami & Arhaan Break up

      Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan on the show. He revealed that Arhaan was not only married but also has a kid, which Rashami didn't know. Post his eviction, Rashami got to know many things about Arhaan and decided to break up with him.

      Vishal & Madhurima Fight

      Vishal & Madhurima Fight

      Vishal and Madhurima's love-hate relationship confused fans. The duo had gotten into an ugly fight and Madhurima had hit Vishal with a frying pan which got her eliminated.

      Also Read: Shilpa Shinde Makes EXPLOSIVE Revelations; Says She Was In Relationship With Sidharth & He's Abusive

      Also Read: 5 Times Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Sidharth Shukla Courted Controversies

      Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 17:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X