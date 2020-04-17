Mumbai Police Uses DD Show Titles To Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

    For Quick Alerts
      The Mumbai Police's Twitter Account has been on point with their social media game for a while now. Especially, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, their official Twitter account has been doing its best to keep the youth up-to-date with the dos and don'ts in the most epic ways. On Thursday, however, Mumbai police used a new approach and used the '90s nostalgia to bring across the point of social distancing.

      Mumbai Police Uses Has New Approach To Make People Stay Home

      Since Doordarshan has brought back some of the most iconic shows of all times, which resonate with the majority, Mumbai Police's Twitter account arranged a series of creative tweets based on the DD National show titles. With a tweet, they shared two images which had show titles modified into an advice for people during the lockdown. Shows included in the list were Mahabharat, Nukkad, Fauji and more.

      Mumbai Police captioned the post as, "A simple message that's been just around the Nukkad' for decades. #NotJustNostalgia #TakingOnCorona."

      Meanwhile, the images read, "Dekh Bhai Dekh, there's a Mahabharat happening outside. Humlog won't go to Nukkad. We won't let Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne turn into Flop Show." And the second one read, "Shrimaan, Shrimati, please don't become Karamchand or Byomkesh. Coronavirus is being fought by Fauji, don't step out to do Circus."

      In a conversation with PTI, DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson of Mumbai Police, said, "During the period of lockdown, there is a trend of nostalgic serials like Mahabharata, Ramayan and other Doordarshan era serials. By using names of these serials we have appealed Mumbaikars not to come out of their homes and stay safe. We always use current trends to spread our message to Mumbaikars, which are entertaining and also educating them."

      So far, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has been making the headlines for using innovative ways to keep the youth motivated and inspired. They have used a clip from Shah Rukh Khan's film Main Hoon Na and later, also used a dialogue from Rajkummar Rao's, Stree.

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
