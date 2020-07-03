    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      From Nach Baliye To Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Late Choreographer Saroj Khan Judged These Reality Shows

      By
      |

      After the sad demise of Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh, Bollywood has lost yet another gem! Ace choreographer Saroj Khan (71) passed away today (July 3, 2020) due to cardiac arrest. She was one of the most respected choreographers in both Bollywood and television industry. Saroj has been a part of many reality shows, where the contestants learned a lot from the talented choreographer. As we remember her, let's take a look at few of her television appearances!

      Nach Baliye

      Nach Baliye

      Saroj Khan appeared on Nach Baliye (2005) as a judge. The dance reality show which was aired on Star One, was co-judged by Malaika Arora and Farhan. Considering its humongous success, she also appeared in the second season.

      Boogie Woogie

      Boogie Woogie

      The ace choreographer also appeared as one of the judges of Boogie Woogie (2008). Javed Jaffrey, Naved Jaffrey and Ravi Behl co-judged the dance reality show.

      Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

      Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

      Saroj Khan also judged the third season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2009) alongside choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and actress Juhi Chawla. The show was aired on Sony TV.

      Ustaadon Ka Ustaad & Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan

      Ustaadon Ka Ustaad & Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan

      Apart from the above-mentioned shows, the late Bollywood choreographer had also judged Ustaadon Ka Ustaad alongside Javed Akhtar and Shekhar Suman. The show was aired on Sony TV. She hosted a dance class, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, in which she was seen as Head Teacher aka Masterji. The show was aired on NDTV Imagine.

      She had also appeared briefly on popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a judge in a dance competition.

      Also Read: Saroj Khan Passes Away: Arjun Bijlani, Preetika Rao & Other TV Celebs Mourn Masterji's Demise

      Also Read: Best Songs Of Saroj Khan: How 'Master Ji' Made Madhuri Dixit, SRK And Others Dance To Her Steps!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X