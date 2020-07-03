From Nach Baliye To Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Late Choreographer Saroj Khan Judged These Reality Shows
After the sad demise of Irfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh, Bollywood has lost yet another gem! Ace choreographer Saroj Khan (71) passed away today (July 3, 2020) due to cardiac arrest. She was one of the most respected choreographers in both Bollywood and television industry. Saroj has been a part of many reality shows, where the contestants learned a lot from the talented choreographer. As we remember her, let's take a look at few of her television appearances!
Nach Baliye
Saroj Khan appeared on Nach Baliye (2005) as a judge. The dance reality show which was aired on Star One, was co-judged by Malaika Arora and Farhan. Considering its humongous success, she also appeared in the second season.
Boogie Woogie
The ace choreographer also appeared as one of the judges of Boogie Woogie (2008). Javed Jaffrey, Naved Jaffrey and Ravi Behl co-judged the dance reality show.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Saroj Khan also judged the third season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2009) alongside choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and actress Juhi Chawla. The show was aired on Sony TV.
Ustaadon Ka Ustaad & Nachle Ve With Saroj Khan
Apart from the above-mentioned shows, the late Bollywood choreographer had also judged Ustaadon Ka Ustaad alongside Javed Akhtar and Shekhar Suman. The show was aired on Sony TV. She hosted a dance class, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, in which she was seen as Head Teacher aka Masterji. The show was aired on NDTV Imagine.
She had also appeared briefly on popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a judge in a dance competition.
