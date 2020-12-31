From Ramayan, Anupamaa To Choti Sarrdaarni, TV Shows That Topped TRP Chart In 2020

Mahabharat & Ramayan

Due to the pandemic, new episodes were not shot and many iconic shows were re-aired on television. Among them, Mahabharat and Ramayan were most-watched by the audiences. In fact, Ramayan became the highest viewed show globally. DD National had tweeted, "Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April."

Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, on Star Plus. The show is based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, has been topping the TRP chart since a long time. The show has maintained a consistent place on BARC's top 5 TV shows chart.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhayga which stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles, has been fluctuating on the TRP chart, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya that stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya in the lead roles, has maintained first or second spot on the BARC chart.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

SAB TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also has been fluctuating on the TRP chart. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Munmun Dutta and many others.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Imlie

New shows of Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie had an impressive start. The shows managed to enter top 5 slots on the TRP chart. While GHKKPM is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola and stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles, Imlie features Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Choti Sarrdaarni

Colors' show Choti Sardaarni that stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Meher, Avinesh Rekhi as Sarab and Kevina Tak as Param, has been a part of BARC/TRP chart since a long time (although it has been fluctuating on the TRP chart)