From Sushant’s Untimely Demise To Bharti And Haarsh’s Arrest, Here Are The Top 7 TV Controversies Of 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 has left a lasting impact on everyone. While the virus was successful in upending lives, a lot of other things also came to the forefront and made headlines this year. To top it all, 2020, in general, was mired with controversies for the entertainment industry So, let’s take a look at 7 big stories that rocked the TV fraternity in 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Passing Away

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death shook the entire nation. The actor who began his career on TV and first became popular for starring in Pavitra Rishta was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After his passing away, the actor’s former girlfriend and co-star Ankita Lokhande came out in his defence and extended her support for the #JusticeforSSR movement. And more recently, Ankita also paid tribute to the late actor at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. It must also be noted that Sushant’s death raised questions about the divide and discrimination faced by TV actors in Bollywood.

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Arrest

After Sushant's death, many B-town and Telly world stars came under the scanner of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug nexus. And in November, TV couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested by the NCB for possession of marijuana at their residence. They were also sent into custody and later were granted bail later by a special NDPS court. It must be noted that a few days ago the duo was once again called for interrogation by the central agency.

Shweta Tiwari And Abhinav Kohli's Fallout

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli parted ways last year, but their personal life became a hot topic on social media. Shweta’s estranged husband made several allegations against her and her daughter Palak Tiwari. Abhinav also leaked chat screenshots and alleged that Shweta was not letting him meet their son Reyansh. The couple’s Shweta public fallout and mudslinging in the media received flak from the netizens.

Mukesh Khanna Slams Kapil Sharma And His Show

Mukesh Khanna revealed in an interview that he refused to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show as he finds the show to be 'vulgar' and full of double-meaning jokes. For the unversed, the Mahabharat cast appeared on the popular show as guests but Mukesh refused to join them and even called the show 'cheap, disgusting and the worst' on TV. Kapil, on the other hand, reacted to the senior actor’s comments by stating that he and his team are just trying to spread some happiness during a pandemic, and it is the most important thing during a crisis.

Hindustani Bhau Goes Up Against Ekta Kapoor

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau decided to lock horns with TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Bhau threatened the producer on social media and then went about filing a police complaint Ekta for allegedly showing the Indian Army's uniform in an indecent manner in her ALT Balaji series. The whole thing eventually turned into a big controversy and Ekta had to issue an apology to the armed forces and remove that part from her series.

An FIR Filed Against KBC 12 Makers And Amitabh Bachchan

The 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati recently found itself in trouble as some people filed an FIR against the makers and host Amitabh Bachchan in Lucknow. They alleged that the show hurt Hindu sentiments in an episode with a question related to Hindu-text Manusmriti. The question also didn't go down well with some folks online and they started trolling the show for running the 'leftist propaganda' and hurting sentiments.

Karni Sena Demands Ban On Bigg Boss 14 After Eijaz and Pavitra’s Kiss

The Karni Sena sent a notice to Colors TV and demanded a ban on Bigg Boss 14 for promoting 'Love Jihad'. The notice was sent in November after Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were seen hugging and kissing one another on the reality show. The group believed that the show was spreading vulgarity with highly objectionable scenes.

This is not the only time BB 14 game under the scanner. Towards the beginning of the season, netizens trended #BoycottBB14 as female contestants were seen seducing Sidharth Shukla during a task. This was followed by contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu facing the heat for stopping Nikki Tamboli from conversing in Marathi with Rahul. This resulted in an MNS leader threatening to take action against and Jaan had to apologise for his words. The channel had to issue a statement rendering an apology on their official social media handle.

