Gajendra Chauhan Slams Mukesh Khanna; Reminds Him In Mahabharat Arjuna Had Dressed Up As A Girl

The cast of 80s iconic show Mahabharat (except Mukesh Khanna) had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, revealed as to why he didn't go to the show. In his lengthy Instagram post, he had said that he refused the invitation as he found the show vulgar and cheap. He had said that Kapil's show has double meaning content 'where men wear women's clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomach'.

Now, Gajendra Chauhan, who played the role of Yudhisthir in Mahabharat and had also appeared on the show along with other cast, slammed Mukesh for his statement. He reminded Mukesh that in Mahabharat, Arjuna was dressed up as a girl!

Gajendra was quoted by Dainik Bhaskar as saying, "I think Mukeshji now finds grapes sour because he did not get to eat the grapes. This show has been number one, crores of people watch it and he calls it wahiyat (bad quality)."

The actor further added, "He even said that in the show men dress in women's clothes. He forgot that even in the Mahabharata, Arjun had dressed up as a girl and danced in a scene, should he have left the show too? Why did Mukeshji not leave Mahabharata at that time? I strongly condemn this behaviour of Mukeshji."

Well, we wonder what Mukesh has to say about Gajendra's statement.

