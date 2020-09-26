Gandii Baat 5: Lakshya Roped In For Madhosh Madan; Actor Says Show Doesn’t Just Focus On Bold Scenes
ALT Balaji's erotic anthology web series Gandii Baat is back with a bang with its fifth season. Recently, the makers revealed the first posted of Gandii Baat 5, which received huge response. The makers announced the launch date, which is October 8, 2020, and promised that this season will be hotter! With all eyes on what lies in store in this risqué series that gets hotter with every season, the makers have roped in TV actor Lakshya Hand for one of the episodes.
Lakshya Handa In Madhosh Madan
Lakshya, who has won hearts for his character in the popular TV show Shakti, will be seen playing the character of Chandan in one of the episodes named ‘Madhosh Madan'.
Lakshya Excited To Be A Part Of The Show
About being a part of the show, Lakshya Handa said, "It feels really great to be part of such a popular franchise and I'm really excited about the show for it always manages to offer fans a number of different stories packed in an amazing concept all together."
Gandii Baat Doesn’t Just Focus On The Bold Scenes
The actor says that the story of Madhosh Madan is intriguing and will leave a lasting impact on the minds of the audience. Sharing his experience working with ALTBalaji and this show, he said, "My experience of working with ALTBalaji was very different than the earlier projects which I've done in the past few years. I also bonded really well with my co-actors and enjoyed every part of the shooting process. What really impressed me was that they didn't just focus on the bold scenes but also made it more acting-oriented. This story has the perfect combination of everything for it features humour, mystery along with some great performances by each of the actors."
The Actor Hopes Audience Love This Season
Lakshya hopes that the audience will love this season of Gandii Baat too, particularly the episode Madhosh Madan.
The last four seasons of the show created a huge buzz among the audiences. The makers promise that this season will be Bigger and bolder than ever before. Season 5 will depict the stories focusing on the youth.
Also Read: Gandii Baat 5 Makers Unveil The Poster; Here's When The Show Will Be Launched