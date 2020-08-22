Ganesh Chaturthi: Karishma Tanna, Arjun Bijlani And Others Share Sneak Peek Of Their Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi is being observed today (August 22) across the nation with festive fervour and devotion. The television celebrities also took to social media to send out wishes to fans whilst sharing pictures of their celebrations on their respective accounts.

However, keeping the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in mind this year, things are a little different with many stars deciding to observe Ganesh Chaturthi at home. Have a look at the pictures below!

Kamya Panjabi shared an adorable picture of herself with husband Shalabh Dang bringing Bappa home. The actress wrote, “He is home ❤️ Vighna Harta Jai Ganesh Deva 😍❤️”

Manish Paul tagged his wife and wished his fans and followers and a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. He wrote, “GANPATI BAPPA MORYA🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻from the PAULS.. @sanyuktap Blessings to all...stay blessed.. #mp #bappa #life #love #blessed #🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻” (sic)

KKK 10 winner Karishma Tanna revealed that this is her first Ganesh sthapana at her residence and is hence overwhelmed with joy and happiness. “My first ever gannu baby sthapna🙏 Can’t express the feeling. Emotional, happy, overwhelmed gettin our Ganesh ji at home ❤️ Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🙏🙏 गणेश चतुर्थी च्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा❤️🙏,” she shared.

Nach Baliye fame Himanshu Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar welcomed Lord Ganesh and shared their celebrations, excitement and wishes online. Himanshi shared pictures with the following caption: “🙏🏻गणपति बप्पा मोरया🙏🏻 @amrutakhanvilkar #himiamu”

Arjun Bijlani too shared a video and some lovely words. “Pl forgive me if I have hurt anybody intentionally or unintentionally and give me the strength to do good in this world .. #ganpatibappa,” he said.

ALSO READ: Zee TV Actors Karan Jotwani Pratibha Ranta And Others Talk About Ganesh Chaturthi

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh Bring Bappa Home Amid Lockdown