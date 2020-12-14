Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Caricatured Wedding Invite Made By A Fan Will Make You Go ‘Aww’

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is gearing up to walk down the aisle with Zaid Darbar on December 25th. The soon-to-wed couple announced their wedding date early this month with a uber-romantic pre-wedding photoshoot picture.

And now, a fan of the bride-to-be has made a caricatured wedding invite which has Gauahar and Zaid in it. The super adorable wedding card reads “Save The Date” on top while the caricature avatar of Zaid is seen carrying Gauahar in his arms.

The wedding invite was shared with the following caption: "Illustration for @gauaharkhan & @zaid_darbar Best wishes for the couple❤️." Check out the post below:

Gauahar who was recently seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior had opened up about her love story in an interview a while back.

She told HT, “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history, and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

