Gauahar Khan Dismisses November Wedding Reports With Ismail Darbar's Son Zaid

Gauahar Khan's Post

At the end of the clip, Zaid also goes down on one knee and slips a ring on Gauahar's finger. "Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat .... ??? Jaldi Batao .....#GaZa killing it ... #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh ... #diamonddachalla," Gauahar had captioned the post, which made fans wonder if it is a real proposal.

Zaid Refused To Comment On Their Relationship

Meanwhile, the choreographer and social media influencer, Zaid refused to comment on their relationship. He said that he has heard of reports that he is taken and is getting married this year. ETimes TV had claimed the couple is all set to get married in November in a two-day affair which will only be attended by close friends and family.

Zaid's Parents Ismail And Ayesha Happy With His Decision

The news report also revealed that Zaid brought Gauahar home to meet his parents. Ismail told ETimes TV that his son had recently brought Gauahar to meet him and his stepmom Ayesha (Ismail is divorced from Zaid's mother, his first wife Farzana), just a few days before she entered Bigg Boss 14 house. His stepmother Ayesha was quoted as saying, "As Ismail said, we haven't discussed any dates. But yes, if Zaid and Gauahar decide for tomorrow or after six months or even today, we are ready for whatever they want."