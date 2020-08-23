Gauahar Khan Rings In Her Birthday With Rumoured Beau Zaid Darbar; Calls It Her Best Birthday Ever

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan turned a year older today on August 23. The actress commenced her special day with a lavish birthday party last night that was organised by rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar. The bash also had Zaid’s brother Awez and sister and a few other friends in attendance.

For the unversed, Gauahar and Zaid haven’t officially announced their courtship. However, sources close to the duo told ETimes TV that they 'have been spending time with each other and going strong.’

For Gauahar's big day, the couple wore colour-coordinated outfits in blue and white hues.

The actress shared a number of pictures with a beautiful cake in a room decorated with lots of balloons. She wrote, “Allah ka shukr ! ❤️ my best birthday ever ! Thank u to every soul pouring love into my life today ! Thank u thank u ! I am truly Blessed! I love u all ! ❤️ #Alhamdulillah #BirthdayGirl” Check out the post below:

Zaid too shared a sweet post for Gauhar on Instagram that said, "So I guess it's never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I'd rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous♥️🌹 @gauaharkhan."

The actress replied to him and said, "Thank u for the bestest birthday ever ! ❤️ #WhatDreamsAreMadeOf."

