Gauahar Khan’s Rumoured BF Zaid Says He Has Heard She's Taken & Is Getting Married This Year

How Zaid & Gauahar Met?

When asked as to how they met, Zaid said, "We met in 2020. We have known each other as we are from the same industry. She was at Shiamak Davar and did Zangoora also. I was an instructor at Shiamak's. We never spoke there but I had seen her. Then I also saw her at TikTok office."

Zaid Is Missing Gauahar

Zaid was all praise for the actress and revealed that he is missing her and it's been long that he hasn't heard her voice personally. He added that he is waiting for her.

He said that Gauahar shares a very strong bond with her family and his younger sister adores her. He also added that till today he didn't have courage to introduce someone to his father as his girlfriend. But when he introduced Gauahar to him, he just told him 'dad she is Gauahar', he told Zaid of course he knows her.

When Is The Wedding Happening?

When asked when the wedding is happening, he laughed and said, "Whose wedding? We are just family friends, if there is anything we won't hide, it will come out. Just wait for some time, we will tell everyone whatever it is."

About Eijaz’s Confession That He Has A Crush On Her

He also said that he didn't feel possessive when Eijaz's confessed that he has a crush on Gauahar. But he wanted him to realise a few more qualities of Gauahar because he knows she is too good. He added, "There are two ways of looking at it, if I think in a negative way that can make me possessive but if I am feeling positive, I will definitely feel nice about it. Unki khoobiyaan humse achcha bhala kaun jaanega (who knows her better than me)."

She Is Getting Married This Year

Further, he said that their fans and social media family keep sending him images and videos from the show, so even if he is not watching the episodes, he is aware of everything because of them. He added, "They tag me in every video or picture and Rahul also where he asked her to meet him outside and she said 'I am taken'. Yes, I've also heard she's taken." About wedding rumours, he said, "I've heard most probably she is getting married this year. I've heard that too again."