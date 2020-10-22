Gauahar Khan To Marry Zaid In November? Actress Met His Family Before Entering BB 14 House!

Gauahar & Zaid To Marry On November 22?

Apparently, Gauahar's sister Nigaar and other siblings will be flying down to India next month for the wedding. As per TOI report, it will be a two-day affair and only close friends and family will attend the wedding. Both the families have started preparing for the wedding.

Gauahar Visited Zaid’s Family Before Entering BB 14 House!

When Zaid's dad was asked about the same, he revealed to ETimes TV that his son had recently brought Gauahar to meet him and his stepmom Ayesha (Ismail is divorced from Zaid's mother, his first wife Farzana), just a few days before Gauahar entered Bigg Boss 14 house.

Ismail revealed that Zaid had told him that they are very serious about their relationship. Being his father, he had told Zaid that Gauahar is 5 years elder to him and to make sure if it is real love before taking the plunge into matrimony. Having said that, Ismail said that from the time Gauahar spent with them, he can assure that she takes immense care of him.

About Wedding

Besides this he said that his wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her and she has found Gauahar genuine. However, the music director said that they didn't discuss marriage.

Ismail Says They Are Happy In Every Decision Zaid Takes

Ismail was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "We are happy in every decision that Zaid takes. He has never differentiated between me and his mother. Gauahar is a very sweet girl. We have left it to them to decide what they want to do with their lives."

Ismail Darbar Says…

He said that Gauahar had called him before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house and asked him to bless her. He added that his blessings are always with her. He also revealed that the actress has even told him that she will be very happy if he could meet her mother. Apparently, he and Ayesha will soon meet Gauahar's mother.

Ayesha On Wedding Rumours

When asked about the wedding rumours, Ayesha said, "As Ismail said, we haven't discussed any dates. But yes, if Zaid and Gauahar decide for tomorrow or after six months or even today, we are ready for whatever they want." Ismail also echoed the same and said, "My happiness lies in their happiness."

About Zaid’s Relationships

He said, "We had met his first girlfriend but that marriage didn't happen. Zaid came to me one day and said that they don't think alike in certain matters. She is a nice girl and maybe it was just not meant to be. I guess he has seen what I have gone through in my first marriage and understands things very nicely when it comes to relationships."

Ayesha said that Zaid was quite disappointed after his break-up with Aliya, and it was Gauahar, who brought him out of it to a certain extent.