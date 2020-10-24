Gauahar Khan Wishes Rumoured BF Zaid Darbar With A Sweet Birthday Post, Calls Him ‘The Bestest’

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan recently took to her social media handle to wish her rumoured beau Zaid Darbar a very happy birthday. The actress shared some stunning pictures from Zaid's birthday celebrations along with an adorable note.

The duo can be seen twinning in white outfits that were perfectly matching the party decorations. Sharing the pictures, Gauahar wrote, “From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human , to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear , to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me) , being goofy comes easy when I’m with u ,to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks , it only n only makes you the Bestest !” (sic)

“I pray for u from the bottom of my heart , Birthday Boy , Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health , wealth n success ! Ameen ! 🦋♥️ have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy ! 😘” she added. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Zaid is a choreographer and social media influencer. He is the son of Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar. A few days back, there were rumours that Gauahar and Zaid may tie the knot in November this year. However, while speaking to IANS, Gauahar cleared the air and said, "These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it."

