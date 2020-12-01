Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Announce Their Wedding Date; The Bride-To-Be Reveals Zaid Proposed After A Month Of Courtship

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently took to social media to share with their fans and followers that they are all set to tie the knot on December 25. The duo was seen dressed in beautiful Indian attire and were beaming with happiness as they revealed the D-date.

Alongside the pics, Gauahar shared a heartwarming note that read, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul o find its mate and pray every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love Gauahar + Zaid”

After making the big announcement, Gauahar also opened up about Zaid in an interview and revealed that in over a month of courtship, Zaid proposed to her. She says she instantly said yes and that she had no second thoughts in marrying the love of her life.

Gauahar told HT, “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history, and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

She went on to add, “I had to go to Pune right after he proposed and I got to know much better over the phone than meeting. I had a deeper understanding of life during the pandemic. What got further emphasises is that time with family and loved ones matter the most. To meet a man who believed the same, made me think he is my kind of person.”

Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Senior Gauahar Khan Flaunts Her 'Perfect’ Engagement Ring In A New Post